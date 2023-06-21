WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wheat harvest is underway in parts of Kansas, meaning more farm implements are on the road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said it would like to remind drivers to use extra caution and patience when traveling around these implements like farm trucks, combines, tractors and such.

“With wheat harvest season soon beginning, you’ll see heavy farm implement and truck traffic moving in and out of Kansas wheat fields and on to Kansas roadways. It’s important to remember that traveling around these vehicles requires extra caution. By taking your time and giving farm and heavy equipment plenty of room on the roadways, you can help ensure that yourself, your loved ones, and our Kansas farmers all make it home safely,” said Captain Candice Breshears, KHP Public Information Officer in a news release.

Most farm equipment is not designed to travel at highway speeds, with some only able to travel 15 to 20 mph. Some farm equipment is also typically wider than one lane of traffic, so drivers should allow for extra room when on the road.

The KHP gave these tips to keep in mind while sharing the road: