LLYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita died, and another was seriously injured Saturday night after they crashed into a semitrailer while fleeing from the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP).

According to the KHP, around 10:16 p.m., a 22-year-old man was fleeing from the KHP in a 2017 Chevy Malibu northbound on Interstate 35 in Lyon County. With him was 27-year-old Kejuan Cortez Shugart.

The KHP says the Chevy Malibu struck the rear of a trailer being pulled by a 1999 Freightliner DS.

After striking the rear of the semitrailer, the KHP says the Chevy Malibu hit the median barrier wall multiple times.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Shugart was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a mortuary.

The driver of the semitrailer was uninjured.