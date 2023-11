WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is working on a multi-vehicle crash in McPherson County.

The KHP says it happened on Kansas Highway 61 and Buckskin Road near Inman.

The crash involved three vehicles and a semi, Trooper Ben Gardener said. He added that there was heavy fog in the area.

All northbound and southbound lanes are blocked.

A dense fog advisory goes through the morning hours, according to the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team.