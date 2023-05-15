KINGMAN. Kan. (KSNW) — A boil water advisory in effect for a portion of the City of Kingman has been lifted.

The area affected was West Copeland Avenue to the north, West Kansas Avenue to the south, Northwest 10th Avenue to the east, and North Sugar Street to the west. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says laboratory testing of samples showed no signs of bacterial contamination.

The order was issued Friday, May 12, over concerns that untreated water from an unauthorized connection may have entered the water system. For more information about water disruptions, visit: kdhe.ks.gov/waterdisruption