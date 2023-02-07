WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is planning to fully renovate the water body of Kingman State Fishing Lake to improve aquatic habitat and fishing conditions.

A news release from the KDWP says renovations will first begin with a fish salvage order that went into effect Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. During the fish salvage order, the public may collect any remaining fish in the designated waterbody by traditional rod and reel only.

Daily creel limits and size limits are temporarily removed during this period.

In addition, the release says staff may use the downtime to upgrade the roads in the area’s campground.

Once all of the fish have been removed, the lake will be drained so the staff may improve the existing habitat. Once fully renovated, staff will wait for the waterbody to reach an ideal level before stocking the following species:

Largemouth Bass

Channel Catfish

Bluegill

Northern Pike

Black Crappie

The KDWP says the project is expected to be completed by fall 2023, weather permitting.

To learn more information about the Kingman State Fishing Lake and other public fishing areas in Kansas, click here.