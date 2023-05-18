EDWARDS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 51-year-old Kinsley man was killed in a crash on Wednesday in Edwards County. It happened on U.S. Highway 183 just after 3 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Chevy Silverado driven by Terrance D. Brake of Kinsley was heading north when it crossed the center line and hit a loaded semi-trailer. Brake was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi’s driver, a 43-year-old man from Holdrege, Nebraska, wasn’t injured.

Both drivers were properly restrained, according to the KHP.