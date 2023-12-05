WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 19-year-old Kinsley man was injured in a crash southwest of Great Bend. It happened around 8 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 56 at Dundee.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office says a Honda Accord operated by a Kinsley man was eastbound, entering a curve. The office says it appears the Honda crossed left of center and struck a Ford F250, pulling a trailer. The Honda traveled several hundred feet before coming to rest in a ditch. The F250 and trailer jackknifed and entered the ditch.

The Kinsley man was trapped for approximately 40 minutes while Great Bend Fire Department personnel worked to extract him. He was transported to the Great Bend airport, where he was taken by aircraft to a Wichita area hospital with serious injuries.

The two passengers inside the Ford 250 sustained minor injuries were and treated at the scene.