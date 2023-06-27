KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach provided more insight into the suspicious letters that Kansas lawmakers received this month.

Threatening letters with a powdery substance showed up in the mailboxes of more than 100 legislators and public officials.

In an interview with NewsNation, Kobach said someone sent to his office, and one of his staff members opened it.

Law enforcement previously said the powder didn’t seem to be dangerous, but they were still performing additional testing to determine what was inside.

Kobach said investigators haven’t come to a conclusive identification, but it appears the substance was rat poison mixed with another powder.

Last week, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the investigation had extended beyond the state after officials in Tennessee and Montana also received similar letters.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now handling the case.

Kansas Republican leaders, including Kobach, called it a cowardly attempt to intimidate legislators.

“We used to be a country where you could have debates, and there wasn’t a threat to intimidate people. I think this is similar to people marching in front of Supreme Court justices’ homes and shouting things,” Kobach said.

“You know, the idea is you don’t try to intimidate office holders. You try to make your case in the court of public opinion. We’re getting to a point where intimidation seems to be used more and more as a tactic.”

One state lawmaker in Great Bend even worried someone might be targeting them.

State Rep. Tory Marie Blew said she believes the sender could be targeting Kansas lawmakers who supported the “Save Girls Sports Bill” and the “Women’s Bill of Rights.”

Law enforcement has not released any information on a motive.