GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Kohl’s is getting ready to open a new store in Garden City. The new store will be near Kansas Avenue and U.S. Highway 83. The opening date hasn’t been announced.

Right now, the store is looking to hire approximately 70 positions. Ten positions will be full-time, and 60 will be part-time. The positions include sales, service, operations and Sephora beauty advisor roles, in addition to full-time lead and supervisor positions.

Interested applicants can text “APPLY” to 24508 or visit careers.Kohls.com for more information on available positions and how to apply.

Kohl’s said the company offers flexible scheduling, weekly paychecks, and an immediate 15% merchandise employee discount, along with occasional associate shop special events with an increase to 35% off. Kohl’s also offers the following benefits to eligible part-time and full-time associates: