GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Kohl’s will soon open in Garden City. The store at 2310 E. Kansas Ave in the former Sears building will officially open on Nov. 3.

The community has had no traditional department store since 2021 when JCPenney’s closed. Sears left Garden City in 2017.

A Kohl’s spokesperson says the 35,000 square foot store will have an updated, modern design, and will include a Sephora, a named-brand activewear section, and include all of the current private brands featured in Kohl’s stores. It will also include self-checkout, a self-pick-up section for online orders, and Amazon Returns.

The City of Garden City, the Chamber of Commerce, and other civic leaders will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony which will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.