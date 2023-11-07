WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas’ two flagship schools will continue to have a number by their names, as both the University of Kansas and Kansas University were ranked in the latest iteration of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday.

After suffering an overtime loss to the Texas Longhorns — who are ranked seventh — The Wildcats dropped to No. 25 in the CFP rankings.

The Kansas Jayhawks, on the other hand, rose three spots to No. 16 after a 28-21 win at Iowa State last weekend.

The road to the postseason will continue for the Jayhawks and Wildcats this coming weekend as Kansas returns home to face Texas Tech on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Wildcats are also at home this weekend, as they will play host to the Baylor Bears at 2 p.m. on Saturday.