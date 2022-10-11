LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks may be without their star quarterback for the rest of the season.

On Tuesday, KU’s head coach Lance Leipold said their quarterback Jalon Daniels is doubtful for the Big 12 matchup, but a report said that Daniels is expected to miss the rest of the season with a Grade 3 separation of his right shoulder.

During last week’s game vs. Texas Christian University (TCU), Daniels landed on his right shoulder just before halftime and did not play the rest of the game.

Backup Jason Bean stepped up in a big way throwing for 262 yards and four touchdowns.

While many speculate the details surrounding Daniels’ injury, Leipold said Daniels is day-to-day and won’t comment much more than that.

The Jayhawks will most likely be with Bean at quarterback again as they head to Norman for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Saturday.