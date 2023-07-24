LA CROSSE, Kan. (KSNW) – The La Crosse USD 395 Board of Education will vote on whether to include a school bond proposal in the November general election at a meeting today at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held in the High School auditorium.

The proposed bond includes the construction of a new elementary wing at the current junior/senior high school building, including a gymnasium (PE classroom) and administrative offices and support spaces.

Construction of a connecting corridor between the existing junior/senior high school main building and the existing technology building, with the intent to create a secure campus under one roof.

Renovations to the existing building and current office area at the junior/senior high to coordinate with the addition of the new elementary school wing.

The work would also include the addition of a new secure entryway.