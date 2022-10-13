MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State University’s Landon Lecture Series will return on Nov. 3. after a pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

David M. Beasley, executive director of the United Nations’ World Food Programme, will be the first to present.

Beasley’s lecture, “Kansas’ Legacy in Global Food Security,” begins at 10:30 a.m. in Forum Hall at the K-State Student Union.

According to K-State, Besley has mobilized resources to respond to an increasing need for food. In 2021, the agency helped feed more than 128 million people — a record number. Beasley served as the governor of South Carolina, and he earned the John F. Kennedy Profile of Courage Award for his push to remove the Confederate battle flag from the state Capitol dome.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. The lecture is free, and members of the university community and the public are invited to attend.