LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), as well as the Kansas Municipal Energy Agency (KMEA), helped rescue a great horned owl chick Tuesday.

According to the LCSO, Game Warden Reisch called and asked for help with the chick.

It had apparently “decided to leave the tree a little early.”

The LCSO says this left the chick at risk of being injured by dogs and vehicles, etc.

Courtesy: Lane County KS Sheriff’s Office

A rehab facility told Reisch to try and put it back by its nest in the tree.

Because of the height of the tree, KMEA was called.

Steven Porter, with the KMEA, was called. He put on animal gloves and secured the chick in a blanket before maneuvering the bucket up to the nest and placing the chick as close as possible.