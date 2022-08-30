LANSING, Kan. — After Lansing School District placed all schools on lockout Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed an inmate has escaped from Lansing Correctional Facility.

Lansing High School has been added to a district-wide lockout as a precautionary measure.

The schools will remain locked and no one will be allowed to enter or exit the campuses until given the all-clear from the correctional facility.

The inmate has been identified as Michael Shane Stroede and he is 5’10”, weighs 180 pounds with blonde or strawberry-colored hair and hazel eyes. Stroede has multiple tattoos including one on his neck that says ‘JAYDEN.’

The school district is asking parents to be extra aware of their surroundings. If anyone sees Stroede or has any information can call the Department of Corrections at 913-727-3535 ext. 58224 or call 911.

The school district plans to dismiss students normally with more staff members being outside.