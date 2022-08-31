LANSING, Kan. — One day after an inmate escaped the Lansing Correctional Facility, the prison did another emergency headcount Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday’s escape prompted an emergency headcount at the prison that day and a lock out at the Lansing School District until dismissal.

Then, the Lansing School District announced Wednesday that was taking precautions again. First, all district buildings were once again put under lock out protocol as a precautionary measure.

Lock Out means all buildings will remain locked, and no one will be allowed to enter or exit until we can assess the situation. Lansing School District

Shortly after, the district moved to a monitored entry/controlled release protocol, which means adults can leave buildings with administration approval and students can be released to a parent/guardian.

Just after 2 p.m. the district cleared all lock out and controlled release protocols after hearing from Lansing Correctional Facilities.

The prison confirmed to FOX4 that all other inmates, except the escapee, were accounted for.

It’s not clear what prompted the second emergency headcount at this time.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, the inmate that prompted the first lock out, identified as Michael Shane Stroede, is still missing.

Stroede stands 5-foot-10 and weighs about 180 pounds. He has a tattoo that says “JAYDEN” on his neck, among others.

Among neighbors of the prison there is a thirst for information at this point because Wednesday’s emergency headcount appears to be related to yesterday’s escape, but it is unclear how.

Neither the Lansing Correctional Facility nor Lansing Police have shared details on how yesterday’s escape happened.

“Yeah, we found out about 3 o’clock through a friend. She showed it to me on her phone and I didn’t hear no sirens, no alert on my phone,” one neighbor said.

David Sherrick says he is a retired security patrol officer at the prison. He also lives right across the street.

“Another inmate’s escaped. It doesn’t surprise me,” Sherrick said.

“They’re short-handed. They need help. They need to get paid better too. They’re in prison 12 hours a day now. It was eight hours a day when I worked there.”

As for the search for the inmate, neighbors say there’s been no large-scale sweep of the area. A tip to police that Stroede was spotted at a nearby gas station wearing a neon vest and blonde wig is also being dismissed by locals as bogus.

“They don’t stick around here. They get as far away as they can,” Sherrick said.

“Probably he had it planned. And I don’t know why the security patrol didn’t see something suspicious going on.”

Stroede is serving a 111-month sentence for a 2021 drug conviction in Rice County.