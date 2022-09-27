Update: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports one person has died but no other details are being released at this time.

I-35 northbound at mile marker 203 is open to one lane.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-35 at mile marker 203 in Noble County are closed at this time because of an injury crash and grass fire.

The wreck is near the city of Billings.

Traffic is backed up in both directions and could be closed for several hours.

KFOR McIntyre Law Chopper 4 Pilot/Reporter Mason Dunn says one person has been airlifted to the hospital.

Large wreck shuts down I-35 in Noble County. Image KFOR

Large wreck shuts down I-35 in Noble County. Image KFOR Large wreck shuts down part of I-35 in Noble County. Image KFOR Chopper 4

The wreck appears to involve semitrucks and passenger vehicles.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.