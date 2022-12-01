MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A large grass fire in Marion County, just south of Florence, broke out Thursday afternoon.

KSN’s Storm Tracker Radar was able to pick up the plume of smoke caused by the fire just before 2 p.m.

Marion County has made a mutual aid request to Butler County, which has responded with five brush trucks.

Marion County has also requested the help of aviation support.

KSN News will provide more information as it becomes available.

According to Harvey County Dispatch, there is another grass fire that is under control in the median of Interstate 135 North and 125th Street.