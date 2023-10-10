INMAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A large-scale crisis drill will be held in Inman in McPherson County on Friday.

Inman Chief of Police Bobby Herron says the drill will involve the Pleasant View Home and several Inman public school buildings. The Inman Police Department, McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, McPherson County EMS, Joint SRT Team, McPherson Emergency Management, and many other first responders and emergency personnel will participate in the exercise.

People who live in the area or pass by should expect to see a heavy police presence, as well as fire and EMS vehicles entering and leaving the area. Residents will likely hear sirens, alarms, announcements over loudspeakers, and even simulated gunfire.

Signs will be posted notifying the public that training is in progress. The crisis drill will begin at 8 a.m. and complete sometime in the afternoon.