WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State University and the Kansas Department of Agriculture recently completed a study finding 5,627-15,873 open jobs across 72 sectors of agriculture and ag-related industries across the state.

Those sectors include everything from grain farming to snack food manufacturing.

Researchers sent out surveys to ag businesses across Kansas, and there were over 260 respondents representing 1,500-2,000 employees. Sixty percent of them reported being short anywhere from 5%-60%.

“That’s obviously significant, especially when you consider that our industry is ultimately raising food, which I would argue is one of the most important professions on the planet, so what we’re going to have to do as an industry is import labor,” Shawn Tiffany, owner of Tiffany Cattle Company, said. “And we’re going to have to increase the use of technology in our businesses and automate certain roles that historically people have done.”

They found that the shortage was widespread, impacting all types of businesses in multiple parts of the state.

“I think businesses and governments are already acting to try and address the labor shortages and dialogue on labor and immigration policies and things that we can do to help support this and definitely increased over the last few years,” Parker Vulgamore, graduate assistant in the department of ag economics, said.

The study shows Kansas could generate $4.1 billion to $11.7 billion, or 1-2% of the state output GDP, if the labor shortage was reduced.

Vulgamore says the problem is growing, and they found that larger businesses were better off than smaller ones. As for a solution, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all.

“There doesn’t seem to be just a clear, simple silver bullet solve-all kind of solution to this problem,” Vulgamore said. “There’s a number of stakeholders that are impacted. Everything from lawmakers down to individual business owners. We found that, for sure, competitive wages at the prevailing rate or higher are necessary to help solve some of your labor issues as an employer, but they’re not necessarily sufficient, and so that points to other kind of constrictions in the labor market. Competitive prevailing wages are important, but I think communities have to come together and be able to present themselves as a great place to live. I’m from a small town, and so I know what that’s like, and so we need to do a good job of presenting communities as an attractive place to live.”

The shortage in the ag industry affects the entire economy.

“As you bring more people into the agricultural sector, and particularly people who are not necessarily guest workers, people who can stay here permanently and live and all of a sudden have families and kids who could go to the school systems and potentially spouses who are also working to bring additional jobs into the community in other sectors,” Vulgamore said. “It’s especially important when you think about rural vitality in small communities because a lot of these jobs in the ag industry are going to impact those communities. I think these indirect and induced effects quantify some of that impact.”

Tiffany Cattle Company does custom cattle finished in different parts of central and eastern Kansas. He says they have seen the shortage to a certain degree.

“My operations are in the eastern part of the state, which is obviously more heavily populated,” Tiffany said. “So we historically have not had to fight it very bad. We’ve had plenty of folks looking for work, and our compensation is good. So people come to us, but it’s a numbers game today. And there’s just not enough workers to fill the gaps or the jobs that are available.”

He has seen the shortage worsen in his career.

“Historically, I’ve been the type of employer that would rather have another family in our community as opposed to engineering our jobs,” Tiffany said. “But now that those workers just simply aren’t available, we are having to, well, one great example in my business is we’ve traded in a lot of our farming equipment and just gotten bigger machinery. So planters and drills that are twice as big to where one employee can get twice as much work done. And another pool of labor that we’ve relied on is I’ve actually got some retired school teachers that have started a second career.”

Regardless of the shortage, he remains optimistic about the future of the industry.

“I think it’s an exciting time in agriculture, especially for young people whether they come from an ag background or even if they don’t have any experience with agriculture, the opportunities, especially for leadership roles and management roles in agriculture are limitless for the young people in our state,” Tiffany said. “Agriculture in Kansas is not going to go away just because we don’t have labor. We will figure out a way to continue to get the job done with the available labor with the available technology and agriculture is going to be thriving in Kansas for years to come.”