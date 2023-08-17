LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – A Larned Correctional officer has been accused of trafficking drugs in the facility.

Jessie Smith II (Courtesy: Pawne Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Fifty-one-year-old Jesse Smith II has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and traffic in contraband in a correctional facility by an employee, according to the Pawnee County Attorney’s Office. The crimes are alleged to have happened Sunday at the facility.

He was arrested following an investigation by the Kansas Department of Corrections. Smith was released on a supervised bond following his first appearance hearing.

The Pawnee County Attorney’s Office says a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for August 31st.