WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After a roughly four-hour deliberation, a jury in Pawnee County returned a guilty verdict for a man charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child, among other charges.

A news release from the Pawnee County Attorney says Justin Hammond, 39, was found guilty of four counts of Aggravated Indecent Liberty with a Child, to wit: sexual intercourse with a child 14 or 15 years of age, and one count of Indecent Liberties with a Child, to wit: lewd fondling of a child 14 or 15 years of age.

Hammond was found not guilty of one count of aggravated indecent liberty with a Child, to wit: sexual intercourse with a child 14 or 15 years of age, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, to wit: lewd fondling of child 14 or 15 years of age, and one count of oral sodomy.

The Pawnee County Attorney says the crimes were alleged to have happened in Pawnee County between July 8 and Dec. 15, 2018. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation handled the investigation after a referral from the Pawnee County Sheriff.

A Pawnee County District Judge told Hammond he would have to register as a sex offender and remanded him into the custody of the Pawnee County Sheriff. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.