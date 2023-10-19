WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 40-year-old Larned woman was killed in a crash in Pawnee County on Wednesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said it happened around 8 p.m. on U.S. Highway 56 just west of Garfield.

The KHP says a Kia Optima was westbound when it crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound Toyota Prius.

The driver of the Optima, Tess V. Couch, was pronounced dead. The driver of the Prius, a 46-year-old New York man, was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, according to the KHP report.