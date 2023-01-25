WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The last hospitalized deputy from the Dodge City officer-involved shooting was released Wednesday.

“The deputy from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office was released from the hospital today. He is now recovering at home,” the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) stated.

Two other deputies and a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper were also injured.

The suspect, 39-year-old Leroy Malone of Phoenix, Arizona, was shot and killed. His driver, a woman, was also hospitalized after receiving gunshot wounds.

An investigation into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing. Once completed, the KBI says the finding will be presented to the Ford County Attorney for review.