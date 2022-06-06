KENSINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a bank robbery and possible child abduction on Monday.

The sheriff’s office confirms to KSN News a woman walked into the Farmers National Bank at 133 S. Main St. in Kensington and demanded money. She allegedly told workers at the bank she had a bomb laced with fentanyl. The woman was taken into custody by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. However, she told law enforcement she was with two men, and they took off with her 8-week-old baby.

KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood says the woman was questioned and law enforcement worked to investigate the information she reported.

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said no child or persons of interest are being sought at this time.

