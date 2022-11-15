TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – As final votes continue to be counted in Kansas, it appears lawmakers will not have legislative oversight over government regulations.

Right now, the vote is 50% no, 474,517 votes, to 50% yes, 465,422 votes. Election officials say they don’t expect the last ballots to change the outcome.

Republicans pushing for that change wanted a bigger say over how the state regulates businesses, protects people’s health, and preserves the environment. In addition, it would have made it easier for lawmakers to overturn regulations written by state agencies and boards under the control of the governor and others in the executive branch.

Initially, the Kansas Chamber of Commerce, which supported the amendment, told KSN’s Capitol Bureau they were waiting to see the outcome before considering a recount.

Election workers across the state are now auditing races and reviewing provisional ballots.

Anyone who voted can call for a recount in the race, but it may come at a steep price. The state does not have any automatic process for a recount vote.

A private citizen paid nearly $120,000 to recount the “Value Them Both” abortion amendment vote in August. The recount did not change the outcome. The measure was voted down, 59% to 41%.