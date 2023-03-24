LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – A Lawrence group plans to hold a series of rallies in hopes of keeping two elementary schools open.

Save Our Schools 497 asks members of the community to join a rally at Broken Arrow Elementary School Saturday, March 25. The rally is scheduled to begin at 9: 30 a.m.

It will take place before the Lawrence School District holds a public hearing on the decision to close the schools. The hearing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The group says there will be childcare provided for school-age children during the public hearing.

Following the hearing, the rally will move to Pinckney Elementary School. Organizers will begin rallying outside of the building at 1:30 p.m., leading up to the district’s second public hearing of the day.

The hearing regarding the closing of Pinckney Elementary School will take place Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Childcare will also be provided at this location.

The Save Our Schools group plans a third rally Monday, March 27, before the school board votes on the school closure proposal.

The rally will be held outside the Lawrence Public School building at 110 McDonald Drive. The rally begins at 5 p.m. The board meeting starts at 6 p.m.

The president of the school board will present the school closing proposals at each hearing. The board will then hear public comment.

Many parents and teachers have already been vocal against the plan to close schools. They say they are concerned about many issues, including transportation, safety, and the mental health of students who will be moved to new schools.

Lawrence Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Anthony Lewis proposed the cost-cutting measures in hopes of saving $4.5 million in order to increase teacher salaries.

The majority of the savings will actually come from increasing class size and eliminating 50 teaching positions at the middle and high school levels, according to the district’s plan.