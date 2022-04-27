LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Lawrence couple is celebrating after making a recent trip to Topeka to claim a $25,000 top prize from a $5 instant scratch game.

Dan Stohs said he bought the ticket on Saturday and scratched it off in his car.

“The very first symbol I scratched off was a $500 multiplier, so I knew I had a ticket that was going to win a substantial amount. I just didn’t realize how much,” he said.

Stohs said he took the ticket back inside the store to verify that it was indeed a big winner.

“I took the ticket home and started counting all the symbols and prizes. Every box was a winner! I was kind of freaking out,” he said.

Stohs ended up waking up his wife Gina Hicks from all the excitement.

“I hate being woken up early, so at first I was a little cranky,” Hicks said. “But once I actually had a chance to figure out what was going on, I couldn’t believe it either. We were both kind of in shock.”

Now they just have to figure out what to do with the winnings.

“I know for sure we’re going to pay off some debts,” Stohs said. “I’m also considering getting some Lasik for my eyes instead of always wearing contacts. And of course, we’ll go and look for a ring together.”

The winning ticket was sold at a Kwik Shop in Lawrence.