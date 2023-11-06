LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence High School was under lockdown Monday morning after a student allegedly brought a firearm into the building, according to a Facebook post from the Lawrence Police Department.

Officers were in contact with the student and are working to locate the gun. When officers found the student, they no longer had the weapon, and eventually officers found it in a nearby park.

Investigation revealed it was a pellet gun. The high school is no longer under lockdown and there were no injuries. reported