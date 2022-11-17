LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – Police arrest a woman suspected of setting fires at four Lawrence businesses.

Officers responded to a fire near North Second Street and Brown Street shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Lawrence police say as they responded to that fire, they were also notified about multiple reports of dumpster fires in the same area.

Police worked with the fire department to determine a 19-year-old woman set the fires at four separate businesses.

Officers arrested the woman less than a mile away behind Johnny’s Tavern in North Lawrence shortly before 11 p.m.

Police say while the fires caused damage, no injuries were reported.

The Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical team is investigating the arsons.