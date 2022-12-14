LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – In recent months — a murder-suicide in a cemetery — a road rage shootout ended with two men dead — and someone attacked an off-duty officer with a crowbar.

On Monday, someone fired shots into multiple homes — with bullets landing in a children’s bedroom.

“A lot of it has to do with our being more transparent with our community a lot more this year. We have had more homicides than we normally do,” said Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart.

Lockhart, who took over the department in January, said the perception may exist because the department has been more open with the public.

“We want to educate our community so they hear what’s going on,” he said.

The city’s homicide rate has more than doubled so far this year — up from three in 2021 to eight so far this year. There three most frequent crimes are aggravated assault, rape and then robberies, in that order. But they expect the overall violent rate will be even if not lower than last year.

Meantime they’re doing their best to stay ahead.

“We start looking at each one of those individually. Is there something that we could have done to prevent or is there something that we can do in response,” he said.

It is important to note that crimes that happen on the University of Kansas campus aren’t included in their numbers — because the school has its own department.