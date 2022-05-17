LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — The Lawrence Police Department has identified the 25-year-old woman killed Monday night.

Regan Gibbs was found dead inside a home in Lawrence after police were called to the scene at around 7:30 p.m.

Police said they found her “mortally wounded.”

Gibbs and the man lived together in the home, and LPD is investigating domestic violence as a contributing factor.

The department said an affidavit had been sent to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, but there are no official charges.

The Lawrence Police Department continues to investigate the incident and urges anyone with any information to call the department’s investigations division at 785-830-7430.