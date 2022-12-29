LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — The Lawrence, Kansas Police Department is investigating two separate stabbing incidents that happened Wednesday.

Police said both victims were able to make it to the hospital without help from first responders and have injuries that are non-life threatening.

One victim tells police he was exiting the walking trail near Sandra J. Shaw Park, just north of Lawrence Memorial Hospital on Maine Street, around 4 p.m. Wednesday when he was approached by a man and stabbed.

The victim described the suspect as a bald, white man standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall, carrying a backpack and wearing what looked like a tactical vest over black and grey clothing. The suspect also had several tattoos and was wearing necklaces, according to police.

The second incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to police. But the victim tells police the incident happened about an hour before he arrived at the hospital.

Police said the victim did not provide a useful description of the suspect or the exact location of the incident. Investigators believe the violence happened in the area of 33rd Street and Ousdahl Road.

Police do not believe the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at (785) 832-7509.