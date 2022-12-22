LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — A Lawrence police officer spent part of the night in the hospital after being injured in a house fire.

Emergency crews responded to a fire near West 24th Street and Brookside Drive.

The Lawrence Police Department said four officers entered the burning home to search for anyone who could be inside but did not locate anyone.

One of the officers was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The officer has since been released.

No one was seriously injured, according to the police department.