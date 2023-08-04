LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – Lawrence leaders have finalized the site design for a pallet shelter village to address homelessness in the city.

The shelter will be located at 256 N. Michigan St., just south of Interstate 70 west of the Kansas River. The city plans to create 50 pallet shelters that are each 64 square feet. Each cabin will have heating and cooling.

The village will also have shared restrooms, showers, laundry and office space, plus bike and vehicle parking. The final design also shows a community tent area and a proposed fence line.

Photo via City of Lawrence

Supporters have previously said the village is a key piece in community efforts to end homelessness in both Lawrence and Douglas County.

“Completion of the site design plan is another step forward in the city’s goal to rapidly build emergency shelter capacity to meet the needs of our community,” Lawrence leaders said in a release.

The city has delayed this project for several months, in part to address issues like demolition, fencing and further site analysis. But the Lawrence Journal-World reports demolition at the site started about two weeks ago.

But Friday’s release from the city didn’t address one of the biggest issues: The city is still searching for someone to operate the site. The Journal-World says Lawrence didn’t receive any bids from agencies interested.

The city has not provided an updated timeline on when it hopes to open the pallet shelter village.