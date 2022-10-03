LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – A shooting in Lawrence involving a police officer left one person dead and is now under investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Lawrence police were called to a home in the 1700 block of E. 21st Terrace on reports of criminal damage.

Officers began their investigation at the scene and were confronted by an armed person.

Lawrence police officers opened fire, and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical crews were called to the scene and pronounced the armed person dead at the scene.

Lawrence Police Department policy required any shooting involving officers to be investigated by the KBI.

No information on the subject has been released at this time.