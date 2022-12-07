LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — The Lawrence Police Department (LPD) in Kansas is having some fun on Twitter Wednesday night, keeping the public updated on an attempt to capture a steer that has been loose for several hours.

Lawrence police are calling the search “Bovine Search 2022.”

LPD said it is using thermal capable drones to look for the steer near Interstate 70.

“Still no sign of Bessie. Safe to say the steaks are high on this operation,” the police department tweeted.

A tweet just before 7:30 said the steer was out of drone range and was fleeing northbound from Kansas Turnpike Authority police.

“Bessie has temporarily eluded officers on the ground,” LPD tweeted just after 7:30 p.m. “Drone team is changing positions to get closer.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available on “Bovine Search 2022.”