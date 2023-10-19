LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Investigators in Leavenworth say a 1-year-old died at a hospital on Wednesday night, and the toddler’s injuries were suspicious.

Leavenworth police tell FOX4 that officers received a call just after 5:30 p.m. at the Woodland Village Apartments where the 1-year-old was hurt, so far the type of injuries haven’t been revealed. The apartments are near Wilson Avenue and Limit Street, just west of Veterans Administration Park and the banks of the Missouri River.

EMS workers took the 1-year-old to a hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Investigators are working to determine what happened and say that no one is currently in custody nor are there any suspects right now. The toddler hasn’t been identified.

FOX4 has a news crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on this page and during Thursday evening newscasts.