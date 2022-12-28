GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City announced the birth of a reticulated giraffe Wednesday.

According to the zoo, the calf was born at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, to parents Cleo, 9, and Juani, 13.

This is Cleo and Juani’s third calf.

The zoo says staff had been keeping a close eye on Cleo when they found her in the early stages of giving birth during a morning check in the indoor quarters.

“The male calf weighed 185 pounds and was nursing within the next few hours after birth,” said the zoo.

After giving mom and baby time to bond, on Tuesday, zoo staff performed a well-baby check.

“Mom and baby are doing fine,” the zoo said.

Courtesy: Lee Richardson Zoo Courtesy: Lee Richardson Zoo

The zoo says Cleo and her calf will remain inside for a few days for more bonding time, and then they will have outside access, depending on the temperature.

“Public viewing inside the giraffe barn may be limited to allow mom and calf privacy,” according to the zoo.

The zoo says Juani will stay separated from Cleo and the baby until it is a bit older and steadier on its feet.

The zoo says the public will have a chance to help select the calf’s name next week.