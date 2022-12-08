GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Lee Richardson Zoo (LRZ) announced the death of Digger, the Zoo’s 26-year-old female African spurred tortoise. She died on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The LRZ says necropsy results showed cardiac insufficiency related to reproductive disease.

Digger (Courtesy: Lee Richardson Zoo)

“Staff are saddened by the loss but will remember Digger with a smile, especially when recalling her eating strawberries, one of her favorites, and getting juice all over her face,” the LRZ said.

Prior to coming to the Zoo in February 2008, they say she was a pet.

The Zoo says there are many African spurred tortoises in the pet trade.

“Digger spent most of her life helping to educate Zoo guests about making smart choices when selecting and caring for a pet, as well as representing tortoises and turtles in the wild,” said the LRZ.

African spurred tortoises are native to the southern Sahara Desert in Africa, according to the LRZ.

“Since they’re native to a warm climate, they do not hibernate like many turtles and tortoises,” the LRZ says.

The Zoo says they can be quite destructive, as they can dig burrows deeper than 20 feet.

To learn more about turtles and tortoises, the Zoo invites you to visit them in person or online. You can also go to turtlesurvival.org.