GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Lee Richardson Zoo (LRZ) announced the death of Studebaker, its male banteng, on Tuesday.

The zoo said “Stu” died on Monday, Jan. 9, at the age of 11.

A necropsy revealed a number of abnormalities, including clotting issues, according to the zoo. The cause of death is pending test results.

“Stu had recovered from being sedated for a diagnostic work-up that morning, but he was found down on the last rounds of the day. Veterinary and Animal Care staff proceeded to try to revive him, but our efforts were unsuccessful,” said Zoo Director Kristi Newland.

According to the LRZ, “Banteng are an endangered species of Asian wild cattle native to Java, Borneo, Bali, Cambodia, and other parts of Southeast Asia. In some areas, domestic cattle have hybridized with banteng to produce Bali cattle, which are numerous. True wild banteng, however, are listed as Endangered by the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) due to the rapid loss of their forest homes due to logging and farming, as well as poaching for their meat and horns.”

The zoo says its Karakul sheep, Roscoe and Guthrie, will be moving into Stu’s former habitat while repairs and enhancements are being made to their home in the Wild Asia exhibit.