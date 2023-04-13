GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Lee Richardson Zoo (LRZ) has resumed animal encounters.

Rhinos, giraffes, and bears, oh my! Lee Richardson Zoo

The LRZ says weekend animal encounters are starting up again on Saturday, April 15, and will be every Saturday and Sunday throughout the warmer months, weather and animals permitting.

“Animal Encounters are fun, keeper-approved opportunities for zoo guests to meet the reticulated giraffes, rhinos, and or sloth bear residing at the zoo,” the Zoo says.

Sloth bear encounters will be from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. and cost $3 for one feeding to $5 for two.

The Zoo says, “Guests may join Zoo Staff and volunteers at the sloth bear habitat in Wild Asia to meet “Namba” and learn more about this species as they feed him a special treat.”

Giraffe encounters will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and cost $2 for one feeding or $5 for three.

The LRZ says, “Zoo volunteers will teach participants how to properly feed the giraffes’ romaine lettuce while sharing fun facts about resident giraffe family “Cleo,” “Juani” and their son “Miguu” who was born last December. “

Rhino encounters will be from 2:30 to 3 p.m. and cost $5 for one feeding and $10 for three.

For more information, call the LRZ at 620-276-1250 or visit their website.