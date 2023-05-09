LENEXA, Kan. (KSNW) — A popular Lenexa gas station turned into an emergency Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to QuikTrip at West 87th Street and Neiman Road, just off Interstate 35.

Police said an individual with a weapon barricaded himself or herself inside the gas station and refused to surrender to police.

Lenexa police ask people to avoid the area as they work to peacefully resolve the situation.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as soon as additional information is available.