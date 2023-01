WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Snow is falling across Kansas. The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking just how much has fallen in our viewing area. We will update this as more totals come in.

Tuesday, 5:27 p.m.

Haysville – 0.8 inches

2 SW Winfield – 1 inch

Tune into KSN News at 6 and 10 p.m. for the latest weather updates.