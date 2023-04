LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — Due to expected high winds Tuesday, USD 480 has announced it will be closed.

High winds are expected to create blowing dust, leading to dangerous outdoor conditions. All classes and athletic activities are also canceled.

The track and field meet scheduled to take place at the middle school has been moved to April 20. District offices will also be closed.

Rolla, USD 217 has also cancelled classes and activities for Tuesday due to expected high winds and blowing dust.