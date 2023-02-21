LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – The International Pancake Day Race, a tradition between Olney, England and Liberal, will take place today.

This is the 74th year of the race in Kansas, but in Olney, England, the Pancake Race tradition dates back nearly 600 years to 1445.

The event kicked off this morning with a pancake breakfast. Following breakfast, the races will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the children. At 11:40 a.m., the men will run the race. Following the men’s race, the International Pancake Day Race will start at 11:55 a.m. with the women in front of the Liberal Memorial Library at 6th and Kansas Avenue.

A Shriving Service will be held following the race at First United Methodist Church at 116 W. Third. Then, there will be a live video call with Olney.

The Pancake Day Parade will take place at 3 p.m. For more information on the event, click here.