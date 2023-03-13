LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – Liberal police are investigating a double homicide. According to the department, it occurred Monday just before 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Maple.

The department said they responded with the fire department for a house on fire.

Officers found a woman inside the door who was unconscious. She was taken to Southwest Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Once the fire was extinguished, the fire department found a man who was also dead inside.

Police said both are being investigated as murders, and the identity of the victims hasn’t been released.

The department said a 23-year-old man was arrested in Hamlin, Texas, in connection to the case. No word on how he was connected to the crime.