LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — The Liberal Police Department is trying to fight a rumor that is going around town. The LPD says the rumor is that there was a death related to tainted Halloween candy.

The police department says, “There is no truth to this rumor.”

It says it would let the public know if there was any threat to the community.

In a message posted on social media and sent to news outlets, the department said, “If the Liberal Police Department were to receive credible information of any threats to our community, this information would be immediately released to the public.”