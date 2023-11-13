LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Liberal says residents will likely experience low water pressure.

The city water tower is being emptied for a required annual inspection. Because water towers use gravity to create water pressure, it means residents can expect to see water flow a lot more slowly in their homes.

The pressure drop will last through Tuesday as well. Normal pressure should return by Wednesday.

The city asks anyone with questions or concerns to call the Water Department at 620-626-0138.